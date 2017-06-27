Americans for Prosperity – South Dakota

Announces New Dream Team Heading Up State Chapter

Speaker Pro Tem and Noem Area Director will lead South Dakota Chapter.

PIERRE – Americans for Prosperity – South Dakota (AFP-SD), the state’s leading grassroots advocate, today announced two key hires to lead its state chapter.

Don Haggar will serve South Dakota in a new capacity as the state director for AFP-SD. Haggar was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2012 after a successful career in the insurance and real estate industries; he served in leadership as Speaker Pro Tem, a position second only to Speaker of the House.

Haggar stepped down from the legislature to take the reins of AFP-SD after Ben Lee was promoted to AFP Regional Director. Haggar expressed his elation at joining AFP and believes he can have an even bigger policy impact with the grassroots organization: “This organization fights for the principles and ideals I hold dear, and has a history of getting results, not just in South Dakota, but across the country. Our state is under attack by those who wish to strip us of our rights, expand government, and stifle free speech. With the power of AFP’s grassroots network, I’ll be able to best serve our state promoting limited government, lower taxes, and personal freedom.”

Additionally, AFP-SD is equally excited that Andrew Curley will be joining the group as the Deputy Director. Curley worked with Rep. Kristi Noem, serving as the congresswoman’s Southeast Area Director in her congressional office. “Opportunities like this don’t come along often. I’m excited to join AFP and I look forward to working alongside the volunteers and activists to advance the cause of economic freedom in the state,” said Curley.

“We really created the dream team to serve South Dakota. Our state chapter is in good hands and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of our volunteer network,” said Lee.

