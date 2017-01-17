Americans for Prosperity takes stand against using taxpayer dollars for political campaigns

From my mailbox:

South Dakota needs your help. With the passage of Measure 22 last election, South Dakotans will be forced to fund political campaigns with their tax dollars. That’s why Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota is calling state legislators to Repeal 22 and enact meaningful campaign finance and ethics reforms.

Measure 22 was passed thanks to big spending by out-of-state interests. Supporters promoted it under the guise of campaign finance reform, but Measure 22 will actually take taxpayer money to fund political campaigns-to be used for things like TV ads-away from necessary budget items such as education, public safety, and transportation infrastructure.

These are not ethical ways to approach campaign finance reform. In fact, a judge has already suspended Measure 22, stating that it is unconstitutional! Taxpayers should not have their money spent promoting the ideas of political candidates they might not agree with or support. Individuals should not have their private donations to charities exposed to people who could use that information to target and intimidate them for supporting certain causes.

Ask your legislators to repeal 22. You can make your voice heard by clicking here to call your state representative and senators.

Encourage them to pass constitutional reforms that will address campaign finance and political ethics without putting people’s privacy at risk or using tax money to fund political campaigns.

In Liberty,

Ben Lee

State Director

Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota

Facebook Twitter