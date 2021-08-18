Americans for Prosperity Taps Long-Time South Dakota Grassroots and Policy Leader as Regional Director

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Americans for Prosperity today announced its promotion of long-time South Dakota legislative leader, Don Haggar. Previously leading the charge as state director of Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD), Haggar brings extensive knowledge and a rolodex of legislative accomplishments to his new position where he will oversee the operations of several states across the country for AFP. Prior to serving as state director for AFP-SD, Haggar spent 5 years in the South Dakota House of Representatives and ultimately served in a leadership role as President Pro Temp.

New AFP Regional Director Don Haggar released the following statement accompanying the announcement:

“After such a successful legislative session in South Dakota, I’m excited for what the future holds for our Americans for Prosperity across the state. We have taken such great strides for South Dakotans, and will continue with the same fervor under our next state director. AFP-SD is strongly positioned to continue this great work, and I cannot wait to see how we continue advocating for South Dakotans for years to come.”

Don’s years of service have produced major wins for South Dakotans in removing barriers to opportunity, improving education, health care and criminal justice reforms. His promotion leaves the role of State Director open for applications. Please contact [email protected] if you are interested in applying for this opportunity.

For further information or an interview, reach Nicole Tardif at [email protected].

Americans for Prosperity (AFP) exists to recruit, educate, and mobilize citizens in support of the policies and goals of a free society at the local, state, and federal level, helping every American live their dream – especially the least fortunate. AFP has more than 3.2 million activists across the nation, a local infrastructure that includes 36 state chapters, and has received financial support from more than 100,000 Americans in all 50 states. For more information, visitwww.AmericansForProsperity.org

