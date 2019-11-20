Americans for Prosperity to Host Celebrating the American Dream Event  

AFP to Host Celebrating the American Dream Event

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota (AFP-SD) will host an immigration focused discussion entitled “Celebrating the American Dream: Stories of Immigration and Success.” The event will feature personal stories of those who have joined our communities in pursuit of the American Dream and highlight the challenges they faced in order to do so.

Event: Celebrating the American Dream: Stories of Immigration and Success

Participants:

William Daldoum – A refugee from Sudan, and pastor at New Jerusalem International Church

Alex Ramirez – An Immigrant from Mexico and owner of US Media Marketing

Barry Zacharias – An immigrant from India



Date: Thursday, November 21st, 2019

Time: 5:30PM – 7:30PM

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Downtown

201 E 8th Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57103