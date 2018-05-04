America’s Growing Economy: Adds 164,000 Jobs in April and Unemployment at 3.9 Percent
“Today’s jobs report is more evidence that our economy is growing again.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ announcement that the economy added 164,000 jobs in April and unemployment fell to its lowest rate since 2000:
“Today’s jobs report is more evidence that our economy is growing again,” said Thune. “In April, unemployment fell to an 18-year low, and wages are up steadily over the past year. A few months ago, Congress passed historic tax reform, and since then nearly 800,000 jobs have been created, and more than 500 companies have announced pay raises, bonuses, 401(k) match increases, and cuts to utility rates as a result. Employers across the country are experiencing the economic environment they need to grow their businesses and provide more jobs and higher wages. This is good news for hardworking Americans.”
###
Nice to have a President who cares about the economy with a business background.
Do you guys think the economy will crash before or after the 2020 election year?
After. There will be a time when this country elects another socialist-leaning leadership and will again fetter the country with extra regulations and choke people and corporations with much higher taxes. When this happens, the economy will crash.
VSG,
I detect wishful thinking in your question. Why are you not happy unemployment is down and black employment is hitting records? Do you think net-net the poor would be better off with Obama’s economy?