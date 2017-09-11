And a Lora Hubbel blast from the past

I don’t know if I ever featured this Facebook post from current Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel back in 2015 when she promoted it to her friends and followers, but I was looking for a photo, and stumbled across it.
I’m sure it was one of those that was too good to pass up at the time.
“Brain Eating Nanobots Being Put in Vaccines Says Whistleblower.”
Doesn’t that single post do a great job in encapsulating everything that’s wrong with a Hubbel candidacy for Governor?
Oh no! So Our Military should not get vaccinated either?
I am unsure about what these nanobots are but brain eating things in vaccines does not sound like a good thing for anybody. Does anyone have any evidence that young Ms. Hubbel is getting mentally more or less stable, and if so would you share?
lol….reaching…..Won’t post her front page article from the Mitchell daily republic as to why she is running for Governor. Oh well Pat, you would be a great writer for SNL. These are pretty comical. You must spend a lot of time on her fb page.