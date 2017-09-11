And a Lora Hubbel blast from the past

I don’t know if I ever featured this Facebook post from current Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel back in 2015 when she promoted it to her friends and followers, but I was looking for a photo, and stumbled across it.

I’m sure it was one of those that was too good to pass up at the time.

“Brain Eating Nanobots Being Put in Vaccines Says Whistleblower.”

Doesn’t that single post do a great job in encapsulating everything that’s wrong with a Hubbel candidacy for Governor?

