And a word from Lora Hubbel….. Beware the coming eclipse!

Over on facebook, GOP Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel wants us to watch the skies for what might be an ominous sign from God of impending doom.
Or maybe, it’s just a natural astronomical phenomena where the moon passes between the earth and sun. You pick.
(I linked the image in case you wanted to read the same article this gubernatorial hopeful shares with her followers.)
The FX TV series “The Strain” has a solar eclipse signaling a turning point in the struggle between good and evil. Maybe there is some confusion between what is on a TV show for entertainment and just a natural occurrence.