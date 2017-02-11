And another article on the State Party chair race (but this is the best one.)

Another article on the election tomorrow for the GOP state chair has come out.

And by the looks of it this one is the best of all. (Maybe I’m just saying that because I’m extensively featured in it.)

Typically, the governor has recruited the party chair, said Pat Powers, who runs South Dakota War College, a conservative blog. This is the first time in decades that State Central Committee members who gather Saturday in Pierre, South Dakota, will have a choice. GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard supports Roberts, and said it’s unusual for two people to be interested in the position that is typically only filled by persuasion. “In most of the cases there’s not a matter of which candidate is going to win. It’s a matter of who can be persuaded to bear this burden,” he said. Powers said with roughly 250,000 registered Republicans in South Dakota, competition for the post isn’t inconceivable. “It’s a healthy thing,” Powers said. “Oh darn. Republicans have choices.”

