And another FEC termination report. Shantel Krebs for Congress and ‘the data entry error.’

When I was pulling the Taffy Howard termination report, I also checked on another one of the Dusty Johnson challengers who went by the wayside, Shantel Krebs who was part of the original challenge for the seat. Because she also recently filed a termination report this year:

“It appears that due to a data entry error that occurred the report needs to be updated. Several donors gave to both the primary and general election in 2018. Due to the fact that the candidate lost the primary the general funds were either refunded or reallocated resulting in a final zero balance in the account. The bank account was closed in 2018 and no further action has taken place.”

Interesting, since the committee, up through 3/31/22 was reporting a bit different situation…

4 years later, that closes the books on that campaign.