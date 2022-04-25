Amendment C continues to be in the spotlight today, as we have the “Con” Statement for the Constitutional Amendment C for your review and discussion, as opponents take their opportunity to throw darts at the measure which would place a higher vote threshold on ballot measures which would raise your taxes:
The ballot measure proposes to place the same vote requirements on tax-raising ballot measures that the state legislature has placed on itself.
It’s a bit melodramatic to claim that it gives out-of-state lobbyists and special interests more power.. when the out-of-state groups are the ones who have been inflicting a lot of these ballot measures on South Dakota.
If anything, It’s probably long overdue.
12 thoughts on “And for the Amendment C Cons..”
Why not let the people decide? Why have minority rule?
Because too many people don’t read the ballot measures before they vote on them. They don’t even read the brief statements printed on the ballots which occasionally explain that a given measure will not survive a constitutional challenge or state how much a measure is going to cost them. They vote according to misleading advertising they saw onTV.
You could, seriously, craft an initiated measure which would require the state treasurer to cut you an annual check for a million dollars, hide it under several pages of arcane text, buy some misleading advertising about how it’s a philanthropic measure, and people would vote for it.
Lots of truth here, which helps explain why they make fools of themselves by manipulating language into something completely insane. That’s the go to play in the playbook because they know it works. That’s why I always say they think we are all morons.
To the “Conpronents” please state who these “Out of state” supporters are. Also, in my opinion, throwing the term “Unconstitutional” without a reference or proof is the same as calling someone a “something-ist” as a blanket response because you don’t agree with that person and don’t have a valid argument.
The legislature can easily change or suspend their rules but a minority would control voters options
Personally I have no opinion on this amendment. But the fact that this even made the ballot in June is just ridiculous. It has almost zero chance of standing even if it passes. Just like amendment A. So shady
Trojan horse. It’s an anti-democratic effort disguised as fiscal restraint.
Legislators don’t care for a majority of us regular folks getting in their way. This is just the latest example. They know that a lot of measures include tax provisions and this will stop almost all of those in their tracks.
A majority vote is fine for the election of legislators, is it not? Don’t give away your right to decide.
The only purpose of this amendment is to stop Medicaid which South Dakota desperately needs but our legislature doesn’t care about South Dakotans only their own politics.
You would have to have “rocks in your head ” to vote to weaken your future votes. Or at least to write this bill.
Let us be real and remember the heinous measures initiated previously. This would make it so only 41% of sane people in South Dakota would be needed to block the insaner, out-of-state dark-money initiated measures. It would be harder for the out-of-state dark-money masses to hoodwink the ignorant voters easily swayed by spiffy teevee commercials.
If you want a law, bring a law bill through the legislatures. Then you only need the number of votes needed there. Stop initiating measures and measures like this won’t be needed.
Vote YES on C
Always appreciate DWC being a no BS fly zone.