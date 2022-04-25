And for the Amendment C Cons..

Amendment C continues to be in the spotlight today, as we have the “Con” Statement for the Constitutional Amendment C for your review and discussion, as opponents take their opportunity to throw darts at the measure which would place a higher vote threshold on ballot measures which would raise your taxes:

The ballot measure proposes to place the same vote requirements on tax-raising ballot measures that the state legislature has placed on itself.

It’s a bit melodramatic to claim that it gives out-of-state lobbyists and special interests more power.. when the out-of-state groups are the ones who have been inflicting a lot of these ballot measures on South Dakota.

If anything, It’s probably long overdue.