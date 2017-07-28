And from twitter, lessons from Stace Nelson on how to win friends and influence people.

GOAC chairwoman State Senator Deb Peters (who happens to be president of the National Conference of State Legislatures) testified before Congress this week. And of course, State Senator Stace Nelson must have thought, “it’s a great opportunity to attack her.” And the results are on Twitter.
And it continues downhill from there with Nelson attacking Peters, claiming corruption and complaining about procedure, and Peters telling him if he’s got evidence, to provide it.
Pretty much standard operating procedure for Stace. Claim that he’s aware of all this corruption that he has no facts to back up his claims with.
Hopefully, people will soon realize that the only thing Stace is concerned with is getting attention.
Yea right. lol.
Democrat Stace Nelson is at it again….He is the left’s best friend, he only attacks Republicans; never has any facts to back up his statements and is an absolute embarrassment to the conservative cause!
The guy is a baller.
There is no corruption in South Dakota! Everything is just fine and running smoothly.
If you know of corruption turn it in…
Obviously Stace has the surveillance tape that proves the truck full of pheasants was actually full of assassins hired by Gov Daugaard to kill the Westerhuis family, to cover up Secretary Schopp’s theft of all that money, but he’s not going to show it to anybody.
He’s an ace investigator, he worked for NCIS. There’s a TV show about it you know.
He’s one of the most respected members of the state Senate and was elected by a huge margin. And the rest of us don’t know nothing.
(Snort)
Anne are you saying our own South Dakota Pheasants finally got tired of being shot at, somehow were able to get control of a weapon and shot back?
it’s all on a surveillance tape nobody will let Tara Volesky see. She’s done her research you know. The assassins were disguised as pheasants.
Anyway, I am glad this twitter-storm was made public so Liz May can see who it is who has been accusing GOAC of engaging in a cover-up.
Oh no! If Tara is involved then you know Lora Hubbel is not far away. Then Larry Kurtz is not far off either with his own ATF, FBI raid on Betty Olson’s ranch that is always supposed to happen with Lar tripping out and thinking he is working closely with agents. Maybe everything is connected in their minds.
Yes the black suburbans are already circling their neighborhoods.
Hey folks, I talked to Scott’s brother who wants the surveillance tapes. talk to Mark.
He did…GOAC.
I got into it with Stace and a group on Facebook. Lots of people claiming Stace is highly respected in Pierre (by the people he referred to as criminals in his stump speech when he was running for the US Senate.)
I have no doubt that Stace will claim he has found actionable evidence, won’t tell anybody what it is, and then he’ll run for governor attacking Marty Jackley for failing to prosecute.
Geez Anne, you sound like you are starved for attention. Think for yourself.
Stace Nelson just comes across as a twit so often rather than a thoughtful, reasonable person. I’m surprised he is still in office.
You mean very similar to Trump?
He comes across like a real NCIS.
Will never forget the SD Highway Patrol sitting with Stace in the lobby of the House because his erratic behavior left open the distinct possibility that he would get violent.
Date and time.
Who was the HP?
I am going to side with Senator Peters on this one.
If there is documented evidence of corruption with any of the state agencies, then present it. No more hiding bit and pieces just lay it all out.
What are we calling illegal vote trading?
‘If you vote for my bill I’ll vote for yours?’ or ‘ If you make this change, I can vote for your bill.’ ?
MC, it’s about the millions that are missing…follow the money, that’s all Nelson is trying to do…..follow the money.
Senator Peters is right, if Stacey knows of illegal activity and doesn’t bring the facts forward he is guilty of aiding in a coverup. That’s shockingly wrong and a coward hiding behind a threat.
Nelson made a career in the Marines uncovering fraud. Qualified and experienced.
Nelson is an egotistical bully. According to Stace, there has never been a better soldier, investigator or legislator than himself and if you disagree with ANYTHING he says or supports, then you are obviously a traitor or guilty of something.
I shared with him in a phone conversation that I served in the ARNG and he just laughed it off as if it did not count and we were nothing. Thomas did he call you a Democrat when you did not agree with him?
Obviously if you were overseas and didn’t have time to meet women and bring home a wife then you weren’t doing anything important during your deployment. So being in the ARNG is no big deal. I haven’t heard of anybody bringing back wives from Afghanistan.
Starting to veer off topic..
Stace is a poor excuse of a conservative and walking the line of a bully. Show the evidence you have Stace. Oh, that’s right, you don’t have any. Deb handled herself quite well, it’s no wonder she just received high recognition for a job well done.
Thomas 1:50 I served with Nelson and your description of him is spot on. Right and wrong only under his assumptions of what that is in every different situation. He would be the Leaker in the White House garnering status with the wolves attacking his personal opposition. If you are a loser he will be your best friend. Absolutely the worst Legislator I ever served with. Even Frank had decency in his blood.
Huff and puff stace should know better than to make outlandish accusations without evidence to back it up, after all he’s a crackpot field agent for the NCIS. The only respect he has in Pierre are from the other “do nothings” and “blame everyone’s”. Move on Stace, or is there someone parking illegally somewhere that you need to tattle on.