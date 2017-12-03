And here we go again… State officials to try to sell STAR Academy once more

From the Argus Leader, the state is going to try to unload the surplus property it calls STAR Academy once more after failing to find someone to bid on it the first time:

The governor’s office has decided to hold a second public auction of the 173-acre former STAR Academy property near Custer, the Rapid City Journal reported . The auction is scheduled for Jan. 4 at the Custer County Courthouse.

The first public auction was held Oct. 18, but failed to draw interest from the three bidders in attendance. The minimum reserve bid was set at $2.34 million.

The state’s School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said the second auction’s initial bid will need to be the same amount.