And here’s what passes for debate among South Dakota’s Liberals. Or is that the KKK?

I’d preface this by noting that I had to ban this specific commenter from this website for stepping over the line a few too many times for being abusive.

But at the website sponsored by Cory Heidelberger, the Aberdeen Democrat State Senate candidate defeated by Al Novstrup, this is what apparently what passes for debate and discussion among hard left Democrats:

Read that racist bigotry here.

Did I say that’s a discussion among hard left Democrats? It might be a conversation heard in a KKK meeting. And if you can’t tell the difference, there might be a problem.

