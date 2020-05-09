And he’s still doing it? Phil Jensen reportedly still going door to door.

If you recall, a little while back, I had noted that there were reports from the field that instead of practicing social distancing, State Senator Phil Jensen was actively going door to door.
I was talking to someone from that District today and they noted that snapshot provided to me of Jensen going door to door thing in the time of coronavirus was not an aberration, but he indeed was reported to be regularly campaigning door to door.
I’m told that his wife is not going door to door during her campaign against David Johnson for the State Senate seat, but Phil is making an effort to spread his message (if not other things) in his pursuit of the House seat.
Food Delivery drivers are going to people’s homes. FedEx driver’s are going door-to-door, we took a package from one just yesterday and briefly spoke with him. We also go out and talk with our neighbors while our children play together. There are many people who are not afraid to have someone knock on their door, take a few steps back and have a conversation outside. Anyone campaigning is welcome to come to our place.
If people are afraid, they don’t have to answer the door.
Above the guidelines of the Governor. Shoddy.
I wonder how many voters he will accuse of voting while drinking?