And in next week’s meeting, they’re going to nominate Cabinet members

From facebook, comes a little arrogance, and a lot of presumption.

So, apparently this happened last night.

In fact, they even went on television as part of the process:

Here’s what the County Republican Party Chairwoman is looking for in the next state representative. “Someone who is a good conservative Republican and someone who has our values and everyone in Lawrence County feels that way so I’m sure we’ll find a quality person. We’ve been kind of in a turmoil because it is something new, it isn’t something we had a lot of time to think about,” Margaret Sager, the Chairman for the Lawrence County Republicans said. Read that all here.

They haven’t had a “lot of time to think?” Obviously.

The problems with the Lawrence County GOP making that selection? For starters, I’m hearing there are already hard feelings from those not picked, and there are already people questioning the legitimacy of the meeting.

I had people dropping me a notes last night concerned that the county sent out an e-mail last Friday calling a county central committee meeting without five business days’ notice. The point was questioning whether a selection can really be a selection if the meeting possibly was not done according to their bylaws? I’m told one person described it akin to watching an election in Venezuela.

And there’s the other part, which is really the only thing that matters. As noted in Article III, § 10 of the South Dakota Constitution.

§ 10. Filling legislative vacancies. The Governor shall make appointments to fill such vacancies as may occur in either house of the Legislature.

Maybe something the Lawrence County group should have read up front. It’s not their choice to make. Whatsoever.

If after taking office, the Governor wants to appoint a Republican to the office, she can. If after taking office, Kristi wants to appoint an independent, she can. I won’t go so far as to say if she wanted to appoint a duck, she could. But she has a stronger argument for her ability to appoint the duck, than the Lawrence County GOP has in their declaration of last night.

Under what presumption did they believe it was advisable to have a public folderol complete with media and facebook announcements to tell the Governor who the pick will be? Are they also going to meet and offer their choice for Cabinet members?

If… and only if the Governor-elect asked for their opinion, at that time it might have been appropriate for them to meet and discuss, and provide a list of people that might be considered.

But the way they seem to have gone about it? Not so much.

