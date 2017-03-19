And let’s take a moment to welcome one of the biggest issues of the 2018 session – non-meandered lakes!

It has reared its head in the legislature before as farmland was flooded into lakes, and unexpectedly, the State Supreme Court has thrown this issue back into chaos – with sportsmen in one corner, and landowners in the other:

The South Dakota Supreme Court dealt a victory to private property owners in a ruling that says a state agency doesn’t have the legal authority to allow people access to flooded waters or ice over private property without legislative approval. The decision represents a blow to South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, which had argued that all water was accessible to the public if it could be reached without trespassing on private land. It also represents a defeat for hunters and anglers who argued that all waters in the state should be accessible to the public. The decision stems from a lawsuit brought by landowners in Day County against the GF&P as well as a class action against people accessing two sloughs.

Read it all here.

And read the decision here:

Supreme Court on Water Access by Pat Powers on Scribd

One of the most recent efforts at mediating the situation through legislation that was attempted in 2014…

..in a bill that was tabled by the State Senate 31-3.

But obviously emboldened by the recent court decision, watch for the battle lines to be fought all the more fiercely next year.

