And more sour grapes from the Democrats. Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ I can't imagine how Democrats lost up and down the ballot in South Dakota.
Temper tantrum #2. Being in the helmet business is going to get really good when Grandma Ruth retires and is replaced by Auntie Amy Coney Barrett.
Christina, Julie, Michael, and Diane are gifts that will keep on giving. But, Rayne, I worry about your stability.
Subpoenas? The Dems have shown that they are worthless…just ignore them as they have done.
I don’t understand why “Living Blue in South Dakota” believes Mueller will be protected with a House Dem majority. The pundits I’ve been listening to believe that the House Dems will insist on mounting their own investigations, potentially (or likely) interfering with Mueller’s work. Between the House Dems on one flank and the President’s potential firing/resignations of AG Sessions and Deputy AG Rosenstein on the other, Mueller’s best path would seem to be wrapping up his work before January.
South Dakota. Carry on. America doesn’t look to you for much, anyway. 41st in innovation among 50 states. You have the state your majority feels most comfortable with. Enjoy your hygge.
I for one am proud to have fled the so called innovation and production of those blue states to live in a state where “producers” actually produce something you can see and touch–food, or fans, or medical wraps instead of white papers and committee reports and a yet another analysis of something nobody cares about.
Proud South Dakotan here,
If you live here, move; if you don’t live here, don’t come and visit, we don’t want you anyway.
The Democrats launched a lynching against Kavanaugh and lost every Senator who bought into the lynching.
If they redux the approach led by Maxine and Adam, it won’t get good results for the people but will help Republicans strengthen their grip on the Senate (at least net pick-ups) and regaining the House.
Foul language is the best the Dems can come up with as they can’t defend their positions. Higher taxes, unfunded health care, no borders-great plan, Living Blue in South Dakota. I certainly wish people like this would move to California where they would be happier.