And now, the House candidates… at least, so far

Following up to my post on the Senate, this should be fairly close to the official list of who will be running in the State Senate. Each House District elects two, with the exception of the single House Districts of 26 and 28, where they elect house members individually in A and B divisions.

I’ve heard there might be challenges in process, so we’ll see where things end up. But this should be close to done. You’ll take note that Democrats have abandoned all hope for about 26 of the 70 House seats.

Dist. GOP Candidates More GOP Candidates Dem/Libertarian Opponents 1 Tamara St. John Jennifer Keintz Healy (D) 1 Steven McCleerey (D) 2 Lana Greenfield 2 Kaleb Weis 3 Drew Dennert Leslie McLaughlin (D) 3 Carl Perry Justin Rommerick (D) 4 Fred Deutsch Becky Holtquist (D) 4 John Mills 5 Hugh Bartels Jacob Sigurdson 5 Nancy York 6 Nathan Block Aaron Aylward, Thomas Werner Cody Ingle (D) 6 Ernie Otten 7 Doug Post Larry Tidemann Louise Snodgrass (D) 7 Tim Reed Bill Adamson (D) 8 Marli Wiese Val Parsley (D) 8 Randy Gross 9 Bethany Soye Mike Clark Michael Saba (D) 9 Rhonda Milstead Toni Miller (D) 10 Steven Haugaard Gary Leighton (D) 10 Doug Barthel Michelle Hentschel (D) 11 Mark Willadsen Sheryl Johnson (D), 11 Chris Karr Margaret Kuipers (D) 12 Arch Beal George Hendrickson Erin Royer (D) 12 Greg Jamison Amy MIller 13 Richard Thomason Kelly Sullivan (D) 13 Sue Peterson Norman Bliss (D) 14 Tom Holmes Brad Lindwurm Erin Healy (D) 14 Taylor Rae Rehfeldt Mike Huber (D) 15 Matt Rosberg Linda Duba (R) 15 Cole Heisey Jamie Smith (R) 16 David Anderson Bill Shorma 16 Kevin Jensen 17 Richard Vasgaard Charlie Kludt Al Leber (D) 17 Dan Werner Sydney Davis MIchelle Maloney (D) 18 Mike Stevens Ryan Cwach (D) 18 Carol Williams (D) 19 Marty Overweg 19 Jessica Baumiller 20 Lance Koth Barry Volk 20 Paul Miskimins 21 Caleb Finck Jessica Hegge (D) 21 Rocky Blare 22 Bob Glanzer* Mark Smith (D) 22 Roger Chase John McEnelly (D) 23 James Wangsness Charlie Hoffman 23 Spencer Gosch Kevin Watts 24 Jeff Monroe Mike Weisgram, Bob Lowery Amanda Bachmann (D) 24 Will Mortenson Dr. Noel Chicoine 25 Jon Hansen Jeff Barth (D) 25 Tom Pischke Jared Nieuwenhuis (D) 26A Shawn Bordeaux (D), Alexa Frederick (D) 26B Rebecca Reimer Tim Feliciano (D) 27 Bill Hines Ernest Weston Jr (D) 27 Peri Pourier (D) 28A Oren Lesmeister (D), Dean Schrempp (D) 28B J Sam Marty 29 Thomas Brunner Dean Wink 29 Kirk Chaffee Lincoln Schuck 30 Tim Goodwin Kwin Neff 30 Trish Ladner Florence Thompson 31 Mary Fitzgerald Scott Odenbach, Julie Ann Olson Brooke Abdallah (D) 31 Dayle Hammock Brandon Flanagan 32 Becky Drury Toni Diamond (D) 32 Chris Johnson Adam Weaver (D) 33 Melanie Torno Phil Jensen 33 Taffy Howard 34 Jess Olson Jodie Frye Byington Rick Stracqualursi (D) 34 Mike Derby Nick Anderson (D) 35 Tina Mulally David Hubbard (D) 35 Tony Randolph Pat Cromwell (D)

*State Representative Bob Glanzer who tragically passed away as a result of Coronavirus is not in a primary, so he will move forward to the general election. At a point before the second Tuesday in August, as per 12-8-6, the county GOP organizations have the opportunity to replace him on the ballot. This differs from the Turbiville situation from the last election, where he passed away after the deadline.