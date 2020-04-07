And now, the House candidates… at least, so far

Following up to my post on the Senate, this should be fairly close to the official list of who will be running in the State Senate. Each House District elects two, with the exception of the single House Districts of 26 and 28, where they elect house members individually in A and B divisions.
I’ve heard there might be challenges in process, so we’ll see where things end up. But this should be close to done. You’ll take note that Democrats have abandoned all hope for about 26 of the 70 House seats.
|
Dist.
|
GOP Candidates
|
More GOP Candidates
|
Dem/Libertarian Opponents
|
1
|
Tamara St. John
|
Jennifer Keintz Healy (D)
|
1
|
|
|
Steven McCleerey (D)
|
Lana Greenfield
|
|
2
|
Kaleb Weis
|
3
|
Drew Dennert
|
Leslie McLaughlin (D)
|
3
|
Carl Perry
|
Justin Rommerick (D)
|
4
|
Fred Deutsch
|
|
Becky Holtquist (D)
|
4
|
John Mills
|
5
|
Hugh Bartels
|
Jacob Sigurdson
|
5
|
Nancy York
|
|
Nathan Block
|
Aaron Aylward, Thomas Werner
|
Cody Ingle (D)
|
Ernie Otten
|
|
7
|
Doug Post
|
Larry Tidemann
|
Louise Snodgrass (D)
|
7
|
Tim Reed
|
|
Bill Adamson (D)
|
8
|
Marli Wiese
|
|
Val Parsley (D)
|
8
|
Randy Gross
|
|
|
9
|
Bethany Soye
|
Mike Clark
|
Michael Saba (D)
|
9
|
Rhonda Milstead
|
|
Toni Miller (D)
|
Steven Haugaard
|
Doug Barthel
|
11
|
Mark Willadsen
|
Sheryl Johnson (D),
|
11
|
Chris Karr
|
Margaret Kuipers (D)
|
Arch Beal
|
George Hendrickson
|
Greg Jamison
|
Amy MIller
|
13
|
Richard Thomason
|
|
13
|
Sue Peterson
|
Norman Bliss (D)
|
Tom Holmes
|
Brad Lindwurm
|
Taylor Rae Rehfeldt
|
|
15
|
Matt Rosberg
|
|
Linda Duba (R)
|
15
|
Cole Heisey
|
|
Jamie Smith (R)
|
David Anderson
|
Bill Shorma
|
Kevin Jensen
|
17
|
Richard Vasgaard
|
Charlie Kludt
|
Al Leber (D)
|
17
|
Dan Werner
|
Sydney Davis
|
MIchelle Maloney (D)
|
Mike Stevens
|
|
19
|
Marty Overweg
|
|
19
|
Jessica Baumiller
|
|
Lance Koth
|
Barry Volk
|
Paul Miskimins
|
|
21
|
Caleb Finck
|
Jessica Hegge (D)
|
21
|
Rocky Blare
|
|
Bob Glanzer*
|
|
22
|
Roger Chase
|
John McEnelly (D)
|
23
|
James Wangsness
|
Charlie Hoffman
|
|
23
|
Spencer Gosch
|
Kevin Watts
|
Jeff Monroe
|
Mike Weisgram, Bob Lowery
|
Will Mortenson
|
Dr. Noel Chicoine
|
25
|
Jon Hansen
|
Jeff Barth (D)
|
25
|
Tom Pischke
|
|
Jared Nieuwenhuis (D)
|
|
Rebecca Reimer
|
Tim Feliciano (D)
|
27
|
Bill Hines
|
|
Ernest Weston Jr (D)
|
27
|
|
|
J Sam Marty
|
29
|
Thomas Brunner
|
Dean Wink
|
29
|
Kirk Chaffee
|
Lincoln Schuck
|
Tim Goodwin
|
Kwin Neff
|
Trish Ladner
|
Florence Thompson
|
31
|
Mary Fitzgerald
|
Scott Odenbach, Julie Ann Olson
|
Brooke Abdallah (D)
|
31
|
Dayle Hammock
|
Brandon Flanagan
|
Becky Drury
|
Chris Johnson
|
33
|
Melanie Torno
|
Phil Jensen
|
33
|
Taffy Howard
|
|
Jess Olson
|
Jodie Frye Byington
|
Mike Derby
|
35
|
Tina Mulally
|
|
David Hubbard (D)
|
35
|
Tony Randolph
|
Pat Cromwell (D)
*State Representative Bob Glanzer who tragically passed away as a result of Coronavirus is not in a primary, so he will move forward to the general election. At a point before the second Tuesday in August, as per 12-8-6, the county GOP organizations have the opportunity to replace him on the ballot. This differs from the Turbiville situation from the last election, where he passed away after the deadline.