And now, the House candidates… at least, so far

Following up to my post on the Senate,  this should be fairly close to the official list of who will be running in the State Senate. Each House District elects two, with the exception of the single House Districts of 26 and 28, where they elect house members individually in A and B divisions.

I’ve heard there might be challenges in process, so we’ll see where things end up. But this should be close to done. You’ll take note that Democrats have abandoned all hope for about 26 of the 70 House seats.

Dist.

GOP Candidates

More GOP Candidates

Dem/Libertarian Opponents

1

Tamara St. John

 

Jennifer Keintz Healy (D)

1

 

Steven McCleerey (D)

2

Lana Greenfield

 

 

2

Kaleb Weis

 

 

3

Drew Dennert

 

Leslie McLaughlin (D)

3

Carl Perry

 

Justin Rommerick (D)

4

Fred Deutsch

 

Becky Holtquist (D)

4

John Mills

 

 

5

Hugh Bartels

Jacob Sigurdson

 

5

Nancy York

 

 

6

Nathan Block

Aaron Aylward, Thomas Werner

                    Cody Ingle (D)

6

Ernie Otten

 

 

7

Doug Post

Larry Tidemann

Louise Snodgrass (D)

7

Tim Reed

 

Bill Adamson (D)

8

Marli Wiese

 

Val Parsley (D)

8

Randy Gross

 

 

9

Bethany Soye

Mike Clark

Michael Saba (D)

9

Rhonda Milstead

 

Toni Miller (D)

10

Steven Haugaard

 

Gary Leighton (D)

10

Doug Barthel

 

Michelle Hentschel (D)

11

Mark Willadsen

 

Sheryl Johnson (D),

11

Chris Karr

 

Margaret Kuipers (D)

12

Arch Beal

George Hendrickson

Erin Royer (D)

12

Greg Jamison

Amy MIller

 

13

Richard Thomason

 

Kelly Sullivan (D)

13

Sue Peterson

 

Norman Bliss (D)

14

Tom Holmes

Brad Lindwurm

Erin Healy (D)

14

Taylor Rae Rehfeldt

 

Mike Huber (D)

15

Matt Rosberg

 

Linda Duba (R)

15

Cole Heisey

 

Jamie Smith (R)

16

David Anderson

Bill Shorma

 

16

Kevin Jensen

 

 

17

Richard Vasgaard

Charlie Kludt

Al Leber (D)

17

Dan Werner

Sydney Davis

MIchelle Maloney (D)

18

Mike Stevens

 

Ryan Cwach (D)

18

 

Carol Williams (D)

19

Marty Overweg

 

19

Jessica Baumiller

 

 

20

Lance Koth

Barry Volk

 

20

Paul Miskimins

 

 

21

Caleb Finck

 

Jessica Hegge (D)

21

Rocky Blare

 

 

22

Bob Glanzer*

 

Mark Smith (D)

22

Roger Chase

 

John McEnelly (D)

23

James Wangsness

Charlie Hoffman

 

23

Spencer Gosch

Kevin Watts

 

24

Jeff Monroe

Mike Weisgram, Bob Lowery

 Amanda Bachmann (D)

24

Will Mortenson

Dr. Noel Chicoine

 

25

Jon Hansen

 

Jeff Barth (D)

25

Tom Pischke

 

Jared Nieuwenhuis (D)

26A

 

Shawn Bordeaux (D), Alexa Frederick (D)

26B

Rebecca Reimer

 

Tim Feliciano (D)

27

Bill Hines

 

Ernest Weston Jr (D)

27

 

Peri Pourier (D)

28A

 

Oren Lesmeister (D), Dean Schrempp (D)

28B

J Sam Marty

 

 

29

Thomas Brunner

Dean Wink

 

29

Kirk Chaffee

Lincoln Schuck

 

30

Tim Goodwin

Kwin Neff

 

30

Trish Ladner

Florence Thompson

 

31

Mary Fitzgerald

Scott Odenbach, Julie Ann Olson

Brooke Abdallah (D)

31

Dayle Hammock

Brandon Flanagan

 

32

Becky Drury

 

Toni Diamond (D)

32

Chris Johnson

 

Adam Weaver (D)

33

Melanie Torno

Phil Jensen

 

33

Taffy Howard

 

 

34

Jess Olson

Jodie Frye Byington

Rick Stracqualursi (D)

34

Mike Derby

 

Nick Anderson (D)

35

Tina Mulally

 

David Hubbard (D)

35

Tony Randolph

 

Pat Cromwell (D)

*State Representative Bob Glanzer who tragically passed away as a result of Coronavirus is not in a primary, so he will move forward to the general election.  At a point before the second Tuesday in August, as per 12-8-6, the county GOP organizations have the opportunity to replace him on the ballot.  This differs from the Turbiville situation from the last election, where he passed away after the deadline. 

