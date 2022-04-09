And Pam Cole forgets what a disclaimer is..

For someone who was the Executive Director for the State Democrat Party, you’d think Pam Cole would remember that political advertisements are supposed to have a disclaimer.

Because I sure don’t see one on this piece.

Nevermind that her name might be the smallest piece of text on the piece. I mean, seriously. Tiny name, no disclaimer. But a couple of pictures. It’s what we might call an ego piece. Nobody ever bothered to try to realize what they should communicate, as opposed to their assuming people know who the lady is on the flyer.