And planning for the 2019 Washington DC tour commences!

Absent the possibility that something in my schedule blows up between now & then (which is always a distinct possibility), it looks like I’ve got a date with our nation’s capital in July. Now it’s just a matter of trying to plug things into the schedule to make them work.

I’ve got a new Congressman to visit in DC as well as our US Senate offices first and foremost. There are several new exhibits scheduled in the Museum of American History I’d like to catch. I’ve never been to Arlington National Cemetery, and I’d love to see the National Air and Space Museum Hangar in Chantilly, VA,

I keep thinking about the annual Fish & Chips tour, but I’m not sure I’m going to find anything new enough to make it worthwhile pursuing. But I’m sure it won’t be from lack of trying.

That’s the problem with going to our Nation’s Capitol. So much to do, and not enough time to do it all!

