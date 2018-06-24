And predictably, the Argus Leader covers the GOP convention.

So, over 600 delegates show up at GOP Convention with speeches from elected leaders, statewide candidates, competitive elections, political intrigue, wheeling, dealing, and three days of events, booths, etc.

And what do they spend half of their article on?

On the bridge over the Missouri River, more than 40 demonstrators hoisted signs and yelled at drivers, among them, delegates heading into town for the South Dakota Republican Party’s convention.

Doubling the count of 20 people standing on the bridge yelling at passing cars.

Really?

