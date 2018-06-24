And predictably, the Argus Leader covers the GOP convention.

So, over 600 delegates show up at GOP Convention with speeches from elected leaders, statewide candidates, competitive elections, political intrigue, wheeling, dealing, and three days of events, booths, etc.
And what do they spend half of their article on?
On the bridge over the Missouri River, more than 40 demonstrators hoisted signs and yelled at drivers, among them, delegates heading into town for the South Dakota Republican Party’s convention.
Doubling the count of 20 people standing on the bridge yelling at passing cars.
Really?
Called it.
Who?
Dana F. is one of the worst reporters in state history. David Montgomery was so great. He is surely missed.
at least there was a head count. most stories about democrat protests i read usually leave the crowd size detail out.
Dana Turd Ferguson belongs at a old information medium like the Argus where news gets manufactured on a daily basis.