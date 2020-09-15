From the Mitchell School Board meeting, apparently they’re willing to use force to compel mask wearing (VIA JP Skelly at KORN Radio):
From the Mitchell School Board meeting, apparently they’re willing to use force to compel mask wearing (VIA JP Skelly at KORN Radio):
2 thoughts on “And that school board meeting went well. From Mitchell”
MItchell School Board should we embarrassed and asked about this. This shouldn’t happen on South Dakota over a mask of all things.
How hard is it to follow the rules and listen to the police?