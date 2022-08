In Boston today before I head to DC tomorrow, but consider the 2022 Fish & Chips tour is on!

At the Black Rose in Boston, and the piece of fish (cod) is as thick as prime rib, and as light as a feather..

The ‘chips’ seem more like fries, but the fish is so good, it’s forgiven. It’s early in the day, so I got the small portion, but I could have eaten more fish in a flash.