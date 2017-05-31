And the cat is out of the bag… Sutton announcing for Governor Posted on May 31, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply A web forward for the previously mentioned suttonforsouthdakota.com is now active… and it sends one here: I think we all know what the announcement is about today. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related