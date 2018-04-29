And the latest from Lora Hubbel. Government is stealing the people’s gold & military patents. And are going to use DNA to track christians.

It’s been a while. Time to turn the crazy up to 11.
When Lora Hubbel isn’t out there promoting crank anti-vaxxer theories, so we can return to the days of death by measles and people being paralyzed by polio, the State Senate candidate wants to ‘educate’ voters that Government is stealing their gold and rubies. And military patents:
Um. okay….. (About the only thing I think I can believe from this is that South Dakota is better than North Dakota.)
And, it gets better. According to Lora, Governments might be preparing to use Geneaology DNA to track down Christians:
This one was too funny not to include.
I hate to break it to Lora…
Trail of Tears: 1831–1850.
Republican Party… Founded: March 20, 1854, (Ripon, WI)
I like Republicans too. But time travel is not within our grasp.
And that’s one of the Republicans running for District 9 State Senate. Not much more to say about this.. except for God’s sake, make a donation today to:
Because as Lora Hubbel has demonstrated time and again, she’s unfit to serve in any capacity in any public office.
Lora continues to show her true colors.
More non-sense and conspiracy theories.
Anyone associated with her should WAKE UP!
#crazytrain
Wonder if Lora and the other nutty anti-science/ anti vaxxers feel the Iron Lung represent the good old days.
Maybe Lora is to smart to serve. She has a science background and her late Father was a Geologist, whom she learned a lot from. She does extensive research, and she questions everything. What’s wrong with that? SD does have a lot of minerals and oil.
“SD does have a lot of minerals and oil.” Oh! Yes Lora must have learned a lot from her father the geologist so South Dakota has a lot of oil? What is a lot? Will South Dakota be the next North Dakota, Texas or Saudi Arabia in reserves and production under her fantasy administration?
SD does have oil, even some wells. Hubbel seems to believe that there are some nefarious evildoers that are somehow preventing oil extraction no doubt for some corrupt reason. She needs psychological help.
The truth is that oil companies are welcome to explore and drill for oil – School and Public Lands office would be extremely cooperative. The reason that SD is not a big oil state is that its just easier to find and extract oil elsewhere. No doubt there will be more oil extraction SD as reserves elsewhere are tapped out and oil companies go looking for more. It takes time. The oil is not going anywhere.
Pondering I knew SD had oil but to as you mentioned not as easy to get ot they would of included us in the boom along with ND. I’m familiar with the wells in NW part of the state.
Ok we will give Tara points for a good song! 🙂
Thank you!
That might explain a few things. Because Lora certainly is as dumb as a box of rocks.
You guys are becoming the box of rocks..http://rapidcityjournal.com/news/south-dakota-oil-reserves-remain-under-explored/article_c78cadd0-f8c5-11e0-b6c1-001cc4c03286.html
When is Lora going back to outer space to be with the rest of her kind?
When she can figure out how to do it without leaving chemtrails in her hubbelcraft
Chicago trained——
That comment is so ignorant. It’s a city known for many things, good and bad and there is much there that is great… including some world class schools and seminaries. She offends many people with her ignorant slur. She is a miserable human being.
People get offended with the truth. So do you guys believe Trump is a miserable human being too?
How about this, Lora wrote “We are the only state where the STATE owns the below ground wealth”
It literally took less than 30 seconds on Google.
Wyoming state owned minerals:
It would appear every state has state owned minerals they lease. Glad Google could rescue General Beadle before Lora could march to the Capitol and have his statue removed!
Is there any chance we could vote Lora and Tara off the planet? Can we start a petition? Just think of the opportunities on Mars. Lora could be Governor and Tara could be Mayor. Plenty of minerals on Mars. No corruption yet.
Your blog would be so boring Pat, if you voted us off the planet.
Tara, do you acknowledge that the conspiracy theory is bunk…
1850 is before 1854, no way around it
Ok she should have said Anti-slavery conscience Whigs.
I read her post carefully and she throws Sattgast, Brunner and Barnett all under the bus for STEALING…talk about libelous….she knows that is not true; they are all honorable people.
Maybe she was referring to some stupid laws. Just let her comment Pat.
she posted a map of the trail of tears