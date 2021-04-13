And the races are on with primary/convention candidates in several races. Sort of. Here’s the tale of the tape, Spring 2021

Since the last edition of the “Tale of the tape” we’ve picked up a few candidates for office in 2022. At least one of them is significant. And a couple spend too much time reading facebook memes.

Here’s the newest version of my “Tale of the Tape infographic – Spring 2021” edition:

Got a hot tip about politics? Drop us a note here.

And stay tuned for all of the hot gossip and bumps along the campaign trail as we lead into 2022.