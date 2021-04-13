Since the last edition of the “Tale of the tape” we’ve picked up a few candidates for office in 2022. At least one of them is significant. And a couple spend too much time reading facebook memes.
Here’s the newest version of my “Tale of the Tape infographic – Spring 2021” edition:
2 thoughts on “And the races are on with primary/convention candidates in several races. Sort of. Here’s the tale of the tape, Spring 2021”
Bold talk re: Dusty Johnson’s 2018 campaign. The guy didn’t even when 50% of the vote. Yeah he beat his opponents “2:1” but ultimately, together, they (and the anti-establishment sentiments they campaigned on) beat Johnson. Obviously it’s a numbers game at the end of the day, but his 2018 campaign only succeeded because Krebs and Tapio split the Trump vote, so I’d hardly say he “wiped the floor” on that one.
They were running against each other in a name id contest, not against some ideological crusade. And Dusty crushed them.
You might not be a Dusty fan, but he smoked both of them in the primary, and did it again to his opponents in the fall.