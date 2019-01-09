And the silly post-election residency challenges die with a whimper.

From Bob Mercer at KELOland it appears that, despite writing strongly worded letters to accompany the insufficient allegations, and at times using fake organizations to present evidence, the post-election residency challenges raised against Peri Pourier and Red Dawn Foster have disappeared with less than a puff of smoke to mark that they ever happened:

Jensen and Frye-Mueller had filed paperwork during the weekend, questioning whether Sen. Red Dawn Foster and Rep. Peri Pourier had lived the past two years in their legislative district as the South Dakota Constitution requires. and… Frye-Mueller said she didn’t bring up the issue in the House because Governor Kristi Noem would be delivering her first State of the State speech to a joint gathering of senators and representatives. “Her message was more important at this time and I did not want to distract from that message,” Frye-Mueller said.

Take a moment to waste your time reading it here.

Was this the same Julie Frye-Mueller who declared less than a week ago…

“The last thing any of us want to do at the beginning of session is to deal with this type of scandal; however, first of all, it is our Constitutional duty.”

Apparently, it wasn’t as much of a “Constitutional Duty” as she originally thought.

Now that we know she only needs the threat of being a distraction to stand down, I’m sure opponents of Frye-Mueller can just wield laser pointers to distract her from any further of her imagined duties.

