What they were saying — trust me, I do this professionally. pic.twitter.com/ni6TX3Hq6a
— Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 4, 2023
5 thoughts on “And the US House Speaker selection process drags on…”
Is that the pedophile, Gaetz? At least we are getting some comedy from the incompetency of Republicans. The Trump faction needs to hit the road.
“He’s just a guy who’s about power first, and he’ll do whatever it takes to maintain power, and that’s why the twenty members don’t trust him. It’s why I don’t trust him, because they know what he is and they know what he’ll do. He’ll betray them to the extent that he’s made any promises to them. He’ll betray them the first chance he gets, and then lie about it. He has no problem doing that. He’s a compulsive liar. Always has been.”
https://reason.com/2023/01/05/justin-amash-kevin-mccarthy-is-a-compulsive-liar-who-cares-only-about-power/
The phone number for Dusty Johnson’s office is (202) 225-2801.
It’s interesting that this gridlock is going on at the same time my U.S. History students studied George Washington’s Farewell Address. We used the Speaker battle to justify his warning about political parties. 😉
I believe it was written or stated on a show that McCarthy wants he Speaker’s position “more than anything else”. To me, that’s “Self above Service” and I have no respect or need for any elected or appointed political figure who puts him or her self in that category. The 9th vote is about to get underway and Jeffries’ count remains at 212. McCarthy has lost a vote almost every round and who knows…maybe they want to go another 201 rounds to get another representative to get to 218!