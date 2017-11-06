And then there were none…. Measure to allow killing grandma NOT turned in, recreational pot, etc.

Well, 5pm has arrived, and there’s a few petitions that we didn’t see turned in.
First and foremost we did not see the measure to allow assisted suicide, a.k.a. the “Kill Grandma” measure, from the New Approach SD group, who barely made the signature requirement with medical marijuana, which will likely find itself disqualified, having significantly fewer signatures than 2016’s failed attempt. The same group failed to turn in their petitions circulating for recreational marijuana.
An alternative ballot measure for legalizing marijuana never really got of the ground. Neither did a Constitutional Amendment to prevent the legislature from fixing or repealing bad ballot measures for seven years (Like 2016’s IM22).
I was surprised we saw reduced numbers for the pot measures than they had in 2016. Normally, you’d think they’d get better the second time around.
Do you think people more aware of what they didn’t want to put on the ballot? Are they growing tired of the professional petitioners?
What do you think about all of this?
4 down 8 to go
NO ON EVERYTHING!
I’ve got to give credit to the marijuana & assisted-suicide supporters for busting their butt in a hard fought battle. I sincerely mean that. The difficulty Ms. Mentele had collecting enough signatures both last election cycle and this one is pretty good evidence the vast majority of South Dakotans don’t support suicide and marijuana. They didn’t lose by not trying, they lost because they were trying to sell what people didn’t want to buy.
To say we’re ecstatic about the results today is an understatement. Now it’s time for us to go on the offense.