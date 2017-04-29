Ann Tornberg is still SDDP Chair, but they’re not done with her.

I was finally able to shake some information loose from a couple of sources on the attempted coup against SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg. And as I’d suspected, the revolution was postponed.

What have I heard? One source stated that “The amendment failed this morning but the efforts do not end there,” which was confirmed with a second source telling me that “it was withdrawn after discussion. While there were some changes to the state board and region…Ann is still chair.”

The efforts do not end there. Could be a rocky 2018 cycle for Ann Tornberg.

