Coming off of the heels of her book, apparently former Republican US Senate Candidate Annette Bosworth is now in the business of trying to hawk a diet program, according to website metonelife.com:

No registration information on the website is available publicly, although the phone number appears to be a Minnesota phone number.

And I suspect that this is the first time a former South Dakota US Senate Candidate has used the hashtag #PeeAKetone.

