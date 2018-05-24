Another anti-Krebs mailing hitting across South Dakota. This time on her votes for tax increases. Posted on May 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ Friends are sending me pictures of the latest offering in the mailbox that they’ve received against Shantel Krebs from the same group who opposed her before: 12 more days! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Is it too late for Shantel to use the same strategy as Lance Russell and run for several offices at the same time to secure at least one? The one for Congress is not going well for her. She is getting attacked from all over and is in a tough spot.
Dusty and his slitherin minions are going negative again. So much for a clean race. We will see if Shantel is a counter puncher!
I know Dusty Johnson and this mailer is not in his character. If one of his
“slithering minions” produced such a thing; they would be severely reprimanded.
Where does it say who is putting out the mailer?
I asked the people who sent it to me. I haven’t received it yet.
Just looking at all 3 it seems that Tapio is the one you should vote for if you are a conservative. Krebs is in favor of ending the electoral college and Dusty is an establishment follower. I don’t see many negatives to Tapio. I think that Congress is going to get more Tapio like members this election. If the candidate would not vote with the Freedom Caucus than they really don’t represent SD voters.
How on God’s green earth is Neal Tapio a Conservative? It boggles my mind to think that anyone could even justify labeling him a conservatives- he sure as hell isnt a Republican- and does not represent Republican ideals.
This is dirty. Dusty Johnson should be ashamed he had to resort to such tactics. South Dakotan’s don’t like this stuff.
Dirty Dusty