Another anti-Krebs mailing hitting across South Dakota. This time on her votes for tax increases.

Posted on by 9 Comments ↓

Friends are sending me pictures of the latest offering in the mailbox that they’ve received against Shantel Krebs from the same group who opposed her before:


12 more days!

9 Replies to “Another anti-Krebs mailing hitting across South Dakota. This time on her votes for tax increases.”

  1. Anonymous

    Is it too late for Shantel to use the same strategy as Lance Russell and run for several offices at the same time to secure at least one? The one for Congress is not going well for her. She is getting attacked from all over and is in a tough spot.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous

    Dusty and his slitherin minions are going negative again. So much for a clean race. We will see if Shantel is a counter puncher!

    Reply
    1. Kevin W Nelson

      I know Dusty Johnson and this mailer is not in his character. If one of his
      “slithering minions” produced such a thing; they would be severely reprimanded.

      Reply
  4. SD Conservative

    Just looking at all 3 it seems that Tapio is the one you should vote for if you are a conservative. Krebs is in favor of ending the electoral college and Dusty is an establishment follower. I don’t see many negatives to Tapio. I think that Congress is going to get more Tapio like members this election. If the candidate would not vote with the Freedom Caucus than they really don’t represent SD voters.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      How on God’s green earth is Neal Tapio a Conservative? It boggles my mind to think that anyone could even justify labeling him a conservatives- he sure as hell isnt a Republican- and does not represent Republican ideals.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous

    This is dirty. Dusty Johnson should be ashamed he had to resort to such tactics. South Dakotan’s don’t like this stuff.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.