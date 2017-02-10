Another article on GOP Chair Race, this time from the Argus Leader. Check it out.

The Argus weighs in with their take on the GOP Chairmanship race. And actually, it’s a very good article, well worth the read:

For decades the governor’s seal of approval has been an effective appointment to be confirmed by the committee. Candidates lobbied the governor for his endorsement and on a few occasions unendorsed candidates have continued but pulled out hours before the vote.

“By the time the voting started there was only one candidate standing,” said Frank Brost, a former chief of staff to Govs. George S. Mickelson and Walter Dale Miller and longtime member of the GOP Central Committee. “I can’t remember in my lifetime a race that was contested going into the convention.”

Daugaard told reporters that he liked Roberts’ modesty, along with her hard work and strong track record in the role.

“Pam very clearly is a very capable, unselfish candidate that I would wholeheartedly support and look forward to helping her in her role over the next two years,” Daugaard said.

Holien said the party was ready for a change and that during the time he and Lederman worked together in the South Dakota Senate he found Lederman to be a straight shooter and strong advocate for the GOP.

“In politics you learn the people who will stand by their word and stay true to it, and Dan did that,” he said.