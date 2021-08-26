Another candidate jumps into South Dakota US Senate Race who nobody has ever heard of.

Another day, another candidate for US Senate who nobody has ever heard of.

Patrick W. Schubert Sr. of Box Elder has sent out a letter, and set up a website to run for US Senate at www.retiretherino.com. Or at least, he set up a Facebook page, and linked a domain to it. And if you click on it, you’ll be treated to a couple of rants.

At least one of them is really, really long, too. In part:

Information is coming out that the January 6th event at the Capital was a pre-planned event by our governments law enforcement apparatuses to destroy the opposition to their election theft. It was a slanderous attack on those who only wished to preserve the Republic. There is over 10,000 hours of video covering every inch of the Capital Building that has been stored away under lock and key. They will not release it because it will be more incriminating than other video releases up to now. Blue State after Blue State refuses to fully release their people from Corona virus restrictions. They mass executed the sickest. They destroyed the base of their economy, small businesses. They levied fines on business owners in the millions of dollars. The people have no recourse to fight this modern tyranny. and.. Current and former members of our government, in my opinion, are funding ANTIFA and other violent protests against the fiber of America’s existence. These people also have spoken out against fascism while their actions prove fascism is their goal, except with them in charge. The Democrat party has turned Immigration into infiltration for the purpose of securing electoral victories while denying us the right to a secure voting system by requiring ID to vote while they repeatedly flood districts with illegal voters and re-voters. Alabama is the example of this. The video of the young man saying he was brought from another state to vote against Judge Roy Moore is appalling and evidentiary. Our government executed a plot across all offices, agencies and unofficial back channels to prevent the election of Donald Trump as President as soon as he announced he was running. When he won, these assets were moved to a destroy his Presidential Administration. They used a bio weapon from China. They used a Climate Change agenda violated by China. They claimed Russian interference while the Democratic Candidate’s son was taking checks from Russia and China. This is a blatant coup by American, Domestic Enemies, and hostile foreign nations.

Read the rant here!

The Rapid City journal is also covering it.

Patrick Schubert Sr., of Box Elder, announced his candidacy Tuesday in a letter, but records show he has not yet filed with the Federal Elections Commission. Mark Mowry, of Spearfish, announced his candidacy in May and filed committee information with the FEC on June 7. Thune, Schubert and Mowry are all Republicans.

Both candidates share a sense of dissatisfaction that Thune did not support overturning the 2020 election results in favor of former President Donald Trump.

“Post election John said that efforts to overturn the election ‘would go down like a shot dog.’ So, if true, massive election fraud would be akin to Old Yeller and we should just dig a hole, throw in the carcass and close the hole. That is not Protecting our Voter Integrity [sic],” Schubert said in a press release. Read it all here. We’ll see if he gets on the ballot. I’m a bit doubtful.