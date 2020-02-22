Another GOP Senate primary, this time District 23

As of yesterday, the SDGOP has another primary in the works for June 2020. Larry Nielsen of Tulare has filed paperwork to run for the District 23 State Senate seat which is currently held by Senator John Lake.

At a minimum, this will pit Nielson against previously announced Bryan Breitling of Miller.

This District already has a House primary with at the least James Wangness, Spencer Gosch and Charlie Hoffman all competing for two House seats.

With 38 days to go, there’s still a lot of time for more to enter either contest. Stay tuned!