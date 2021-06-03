Another great Pierre for Capital / Teddy Roosevelt item for my collection

It must be good karma, because this past week I managed to find yet another variant of the Pierre for Capital medallions, similar to one I’d recently purchased for my South Dakota State Capitol fight collection

The newest one is at the top:

The new medallion is about the same size and configuration as the one in the middle, advertising that voters should “Stand Pat” for “Pierre for Capital” except this one lacks the “1904” date my other one has. It could be from the 1904 campaign, as obviously it’s the same era with popular president at the time, Teddy Roosevelt, but it might be from the early days of that last capital fight before a date for the new election was set.

I got a pretty good deal on it, as it’s the least expensive one I’ve bought. And definitely a welcome addition to my collection.

If anyone ever comes across any State Capital fight items, give me a shout, as they’re always an item I’m after.