Another Krebs Postcards is hitting mailboxes this week. Posted on April 20, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ From my mailbox yesterday comes another postcard from Congressional hopeful Shantel Krebs to Republican voters:
I rather like the message.
Well there’s an ugly gun – .410 revolvers don’t live up to the hype. Probably good for killing rattlesnakes, though. C’mon, Shantel – real women carry SIG P220s. ;-P
Build the wall. What a joke. A big beautiful wall to keep those raping breeders out. Maga. Joke. Ps-signed an r who guesses unfortunately he must vote for Dusty.
I agree with her bullet points-oops,offended the liberals there!
Build the wall; there is nothing wrong with that unless you hate national sovereignty. Drain the swamp- great idea unless the swamp pushes the liberal agenda and you support that idiocy.
National sovereignty? When’s the Canadian wall going to be built?
Now, if she’d only do a horse & flannel shirt ad, that’d be an original.
Plus a retro beer hat for Joe six pack. Milwaukee’s Best premium pilsner.
She is more manly than Dusty.
Most of our candidates are nice people. But the say or do or wear anything strategies seem straight from campaign consultants. Do a gun ad. Wear a flannel shirt. Stand in a field by a fence post or ride a horse. Do another gun ad. Say ‘drain the swamp’ as much as possible.
In our Congressional race, we have Shantel and Dusty who very much for a very long time have wanted to be elected to something. Anything. Really bad. The bigger the better. Then we have Mr. Tapio, who is bat guano nuts as far as I can tell. But like many, he believes he is the ONLY one who can win and the ONLY one who can be effective.
I’m actually more fond of the servant leader — I didn’t always agree with Daugaard, but he is a humble guy doing the best job he can. He didn’t have to be something but when asked to serve, he stepped up. I think we need more like him and fewer who just want to be something and will do or say whatever it takes to get elected, only to be eyeing the next big seat as soon as they get elected.
She doesn’t note anywhere that she is currently the Secretary of State and has been running for office for fifteen years. She’s hidden that in all of her materials and acted like the outsider/Trump candidate. I think SD voters will sniff out that something doesn’t add up in this campaign.