Another mailer for Lance Russell for Attorney General.

From my mailbox, another endorsement letter from another supporter of Lance Russell’s in the race for Attorney General.

Another letter? (This might be soapbox time) This would be the third one of these I’ve gotten within 10 days. Suffice it to say that I am NOT a fan of campaign letters. Especially because you have to get people to open them to see what the message is.

I guess as a convention delegate, especially with this three-page letter and the one from the Mayor of Edgemont ten days ago. I’m not sure how this is supposed to move me to vote for Lance. Considering this is the convention phase, when it’s always been about face-time with the candidate, mass-mailed letters with an indicia marking from Richmond, Virginia addressed to “The Powers Household” are not things that beg me to engage:

I thought the endorsement letter from Brock Greenfield (5 days ago) was a bit more germane and worthwhile because I know Brock, and am familiar with his leadership in the Legislature, but I think if I was doing it, I’d take some of these endorsements and put them to video and push them out to social media, rather than spend the money to print them and mail them.

Lance’s ability to win elections has always been as a result of his tremendous abilities as a retail campaigner, as opposed to being a prolific mass-mailer of letters. Instead of getting yet another letter, I’d rather hear from the candidate.

But, that’s just my 2 cents worth.

