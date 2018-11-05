Another message of support for Kristi Noem – Casey Cowan Posted on November 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 9 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I have no idea who this guy is.
Yeah, for those who may know him and respect him it may make a difference, but for the majority of us it’s, “Casey who?”.
Billie’s neighbor. lol
Casey Cowan, a longtime local 4-H supporter and adult leader, was one of the 4-H leaders who presented the buckle to Seiler on Friday.
He said that thanks to Seiler’s work, done at no cost to 4-H, USDA honchos told South Dakota extension leaders and 4-H supporters in July that; “it will not take action at this time on the Title IX regulations as has been previously interpreted for South Dakota 4-H Rodeo.”
This guy is a big Randy Seiler supporter.
This is a member of one fine family. His dad is a rock. His brother is a rock. His sister is a rock.
That made everything clear as mud. Thanks Troy.
I can see that. He is from a Ranch family north of Pierre. Solid people. I have no idea their politics. But goodness and humility flows from their bones. His older brother took maybe less than average talent to greatness in football and wrestling by sheer tenacity and hard work.
Now that I’ve listened to the video, I’m impressed. I wish he were running for Governor; he seems far more genuine than does Kristi.