Another message of support for Kristi Noem – Casey Cowan

Posted on by 9 Comments ↓

9 Replies to “Another message of support for Kristi Noem – Casey Cowan”

    1. Anonymous

      Yeah, for those who may know him and respect him it may make a difference, but for the majority of us it’s, “Casey who?”.

      Reply
    3. Tara Volesky

      Casey Cowan, a longtime local 4-H supporter and adult leader, was one of the 4-H leaders who presented the buckle to Seiler on Friday.

      He said that thanks to Seiler’s work, done at no cost to 4-H, USDA honchos told South Dakota extension leaders and 4-H supporters in July that; “it will not take action at this time on the Title IX regulations as has been previously interpreted for South Dakota 4-H Rodeo.”

      Reply
      1. Troy Jones

        I can see that. He is from a Ranch family north of Pierre. Solid people. I have no idea their politics. But goodness and humility flows from their bones. His older brother took maybe less than average talent to greatness in football and wrestling by sheer tenacity and hard work.

        Reply
  3. Anonymous

    Now that I’ve listened to the video, I’m impressed. I wish he were running for Governor; he seems far more genuine than does Kristi.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.