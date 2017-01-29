Another note from the SDGOP Chair on the Party Elections Posted on January 28, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Another email came out today from state party chair Pam Roberts in reference to the upcoming state Republican party elections. Today’s late afternoon email came in reference to David Wheeler, who Pam is announcing would be offered as her vice chair. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related