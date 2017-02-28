Another one in for AG? Russell moving toward an announcement.

Don’t look for anything official until after session, but I’m hearing that State Senator Lance Russell may be moving forward with a bid for the office of Attorney General in the 2018 election.
The talk around the Capitol is that Lance is definitely “in,” and already starting to have discussions with potential delegates.
As the sole West River candidate at the moment, Lance might be able to leverage that to his advantage with his deep connections to the Pennington County GOP delegation, when East River votes will likely be a bit more split.
We shall see, but it all adds up to a vibrant and exciting 2018 election for Republicans next year.
Lance is a good egg he’s definitely got my vote.
Member of central committee?
Why does that matter?
Best friend of Stace, right?
I think he has a natural base that will travel to convention.
This adds up to one thing. Ravnsborg’s worst nightmare. Ravnsborg is no longer the anti establishment candidate he is just the inexperienced candidate.
Russell will be tough to beat and Nelson will probably run for governor on his coattails.
The big question Russell needs to know is will conservatives who vote like him support him. Will Haggar’s, Stalzer’s, Bolin, Greenfield etc back him or will they go with a more establishment candidate because Russell has gone too far occasionally.
Russell is a rockstar candidate that will gain major traction and his experience as a prosecutor and as a candidate with the ability to get elected will take him a long way in this election. He will be incredibly formidable.
Seems to me there’s an Ethics opinion out there saying that he abused his authority for political reasons
Wasn’t he involved in some controversy with his SA job in Hot Springs?
He’s a true conservative I think Lance will have a lot of support!
I like Lance a lot personally and admire his convictions. However, he has taken the grandstanding too far at times — we do not need or want a grandstander in the AG’s office. If he can assure me and others he’ll take the job seriously and not grandstand whenever he gets a chance, then he could make it. I do like that he has actual prosecutorial experience compared to some who would like the job.
No chance…