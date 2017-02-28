Another one in for AG? Russell moving toward an announcement.

Don’t look for anything official until after session, but I’m hearing that State Senator Lance Russell may be moving forward with a bid for the office of Attorney General in the 2018 election.

The talk around the Capitol is that Lance is definitely “in,” and already starting to have discussions with potential delegates.

As the sole West River candidate at the moment, Lance might be able to leverage that to his advantage with his deep connections to the Pennington County GOP delegation, when East River votes will likely be a bit more split.

We shall see, but it all adds up to a vibrant and exciting 2018 election for Republicans next year.