Another update from Jason Ravnsborg from the campaign trail

Hot off of my e-mail.. – PP

Dear Friends,

A lot has happened since my last message to you two weeks ago. You know you have been traveling a lot when the gas station attendants in faraway places know you by name when you walk in in the middle of the night! Since I last wrote you I have traveled over 3,700 miles across our great state!

I spoke at the Sheriff’s conference in Deadwood to the hardworking men and women of law enforcement and then traveled to all five Lincoln Day Dinners in Watertown, Aberdeen, Brookings, Spearfish, and Rapid City. Some people have asked how I can drive all day, go to an event or two and then drive back all night. Well, in each place I have so many friends who treat me like family and I look forward to seeing them. Like our President, all of you give me energy, so I try to be high energy in return.

As you know, last year I fought a number of ballot issues, and while together we beat most of them, a number of them are coming again, which are bad for our state. As I travel around this year, I speak about how we need to encourage people not to sign the petitions to “just let it on the ballot.” Remember, DON’T SIGN IT!

The first two ballot issues I have spoken out against are MEDICAL MARIJUANA and RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA. What other drug seeks to fit into both of these categories at the same time? Next, Rick Weiland is at it again and now is bringing a Constitutional Amendment Version of IM 22. He again seeks to limit your first amendment rights through the ballot measure process. Last year, millions of dollars poured in to support the measures he wanted passed, so let’s encourage people DON’T SIGN IT! All 3 of these measures need to be defeated!

In order to continue the momentum I am building to become South Dakota’s next Attorney General, I need your help. Please consider contributing today to my campaign and allowing me the opportunity to continue to meet with voters. I encourage you to go online to donate here. Please let me know if you are interested in discussing your financial support by phone, I would be happy to give you a call to give you more details.

You can follow my campaign on Facebook and Twitter or check out my website.

Thank you all for your continued support and prayers!

Best,

Jason Ravnsborg

Candidate for South Dakota Attorney General

Facebook Twitter