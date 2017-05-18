Another update from the campaign trail for Jason Ravnsborg for Attorney General

Ladies and Gentleman,

Another busy couple weeks have come and gone since I last wrote you. Time flies when you enjoy what you are doing. Since I last wrote you I have driven another 2,000 miles and after all the miles this last year I had to pause a day and get four new tires for my car!

Some of the highlights of the last couple weeks include attending the annual States Attorney’s Association Conference in Deadwood where I spoke with a number of States Attorneys and Deputy States Attorneys from all over our state. I left the conference and before I headed back to Yankton I stopped and spoke at the monthly Meade County Republican Women meeting in Sturgis. The ladies were supportive, encouraging and stated they very much enjoyed the informative presentation.

I next went to the Beadle County Lincoln Day Dinner in Huron. I love how they have everyone put some money in the envelope at their table and each table gets to pick a dessert. I was selected to go and pick one for our table and I passed that test as I picked a strawberry pie that everyone thought was delicious! Thank you to Chairman Pilcher and Senator White for putting on a great event. I also won an auction item, which says it all – God Bless America!

The next night, I attended the Grant County Lincoln Day Dinner in Milbank. It was nice to see them have a Lincoln Day Dinner after not having one for seven years. Nice job Chairman Sandvig and Senator Wiik! The venue looked very impressive! I met a lot of new people: a number of party chairmen and long-time strong party activists from a number of counties came as well to help make the night a success.

As the Lincoln Day Dinner season comes to an end for this year (except Lincoln County in the fall, I am not forgetting you!) it is time to transition to the next phase. I will be traveling around all parts of our state again with a more in depth program about my candidacy and the issues coming before our state.

Upcoming events

I will be speaking on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in the County Resource Center Board Room at the Swiftel Center in Brookings at the Saturday meeting of the Brookings County Republicans. It starts at 9:00 a.m. I will be talking about a number of upcoming potential ballot issues, SB 70 and my candidacy.

Then around noon the same day I will be speaking at the Moody County Republicans at the Bean and Vine at 803 West Pipestone Avenue in Flandreau.

I hope to see you there or if you would like me to come and give the program to your group, feel free to contact me and we will try and work something out.

Stay safe and God Bless,

Jason

Facebook Twitter