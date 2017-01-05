Another USD Law School Professor hating on conservatives when taxpayers are being asked for 1.2 Million for the program.

A group of liberal law school professors are apparently banding together to oppose the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions for the position of Attorney General of the United States. It’s not that this should come as a big shock. Coming in the days of Facebook and fake news you can probably find outrage for things as mundane as going to 7/11 or walking in the park, as we’ve become a nation of the offended.

But today, there’s a bunch of people offended at Senator Jeff Sessions:

The Honorable Charles E. Grassley

The Honorable Dianne G. Feinstein

United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510 Dear Chairman Grassley and Ranking Member Feinstein: We are 1330 faculty members from 177 different law schools in 49 states across the country. We urge you to reject the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions for the position of Attorney General of the United States. In 1986, the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, in a bipartisan vote, rejected President Ronald Reagan’s nomination of then-U.S. Attorney Sessions for a federal judgeship, due to statements Sessions had made that reflected prejudice against African Americans. Nothing in Senator Sessions’ public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge. Some of us have concerns about his misguided prosecution of three civil rights activists for voter fraud in Alabama in 1985, and his consistent promotion of the myth of voter-impersonation fraud. Some of us have concerns about his support for building a wall along our country’s southern border. Some of us have concerns about his robust support for regressive drug policies that have fueled mass incarceration. Some of us have concerns about his questioning of the relationship between fossil fuels and climate change. Some of us have concerns about his repeated opposition to legislative efforts to promote the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community. Some of us share all of these concerns. All of us believe it is unacceptable for someone with Senator Sessions’ record to lead the Department of Justice. The Attorney General is the top law enforcement officer in the United States, with broad jurisdiction and prosecutorial discretion, which means that, if confirmed, Jeff Sessions would be responsible for the enforcement of the nation’s civil rights, voting, immigration, environmental, employment, national security, surveillance, antitrust, and housing laws. As law faculty who work every day to better understand the law and teach it to our students, we are convinced that Jeff Sessions will not fairly enforce our nation’s laws and promote justice and equality in the United States. We urge you to reject his nomination. Sincerely,

There’s 1300 or so law professors on it. And one comes from South Dakota, USD Associate Professor of Law Sean Kammer.

Unfortunately, if you do the least amount of googling on the professor, your eyes will start rolling, as he comes off as yet another example of yet another college professor who is allowed the luxury of promoting his liberal views on the taxpayer’s dime. As noted directly on his blog, you’ll find such enlightening articles as “Go Home, Gun Nut. You’re Drunk,” where he opines that owning guns is not safe. And another where he claims that “Trump’s base sees him as restoring to America Jesus’s compelling message of fear, hatred, and violence.”

or tweets like this..

Not hard to tie #Trump to white ethno-nationalism. His candidacy is manifestation of it, his campaign now headed by one of its leaders. — Sean Kammer (@SeanKammer) August 25, 2016

Ugh.

Interestingly enough, this liberal professor who calls people who own over a certain number of guns as “gun nuts” – and the other liberal USD School of Law professor who was recently advocating for a worldwide ban on trophy hunting, are drawing attention to themselves at a time when the state Board of Regents have their hands out asking for $1.2 million to keep the state’s only law school afloat because of declining quality, and the need to make up the income loss from cutting a number of students from the program:

USD Law School Analysis by Pat Powers on Scribd

For reference, here’s whe passage where it was requested as part of the Governor’s budget:

Here is my proposal of where these dollars can be invested…. University of South Dakota Law School – $1.2 million to be used over the next three years. We have seen a nationwide decline in applicants for law school which is leading to smaller class sizes at the law school. This will help the law school meet curriculum and library requirements for the next three years.

So, we keep hearing about these liberal law school professors’ goofy views at the same time the Governor is asking for money to maintain the program. 1.2 Million dollars to help the school continue to maintain what they have right now, in the face of fewer students

And we have to listen to the school’s ambassadors in the arena of public discourse call gun owners “gun nuts,” and another who wants to ban hunting.

Not exactly selling points for the law school to conservative Republican legislators. Especially when they’re going to be asked to pinch every penny they can starting next week. The first question that’s likely to be asked is “if they’re cutting students, why are we giving them 1.2 million? Shouldn’t they also cut staff?”

I’m sure legislators will be able to think of two they could send into private practice right off the top of their heads.

Just a thought.

