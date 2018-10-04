Anti-hunting USD Law Prof & Anti-gun Law Prof Joining forces to protest Kavanaugh

Remember the USD Law Professor who wants a worldwide ban on trophy hunting and called it a shadowy subculture? Well, she’s back trumpeting her extreme form of liberalism.

And it’s not just her. Another example of USD Law School’s lefty liberals, Sean Kammer, who doesn’t think owning guns is safe, and spews forth tweets such as this…

Not hard to tie #Trump to white ethno-nationalism. His candidacy is manifestation of it, his campaign now headed by one of its leaders. — Sean Kammer (@SeanKammer) August 25, 2016

..is also back. And they’re joining forces to sully the University of South Dakota’s name by signing on to a letter which claims that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is somehow unfit for the bench because he fought back against those who have sought to turn “advice and consent” into a circus of character assassination based on someone’s questionable memories for what might have happened in high school 40 years ago.

It reads in part:

We regret that we feel compelled to write to you, our Senators, to provide our views that at the Senate hearings on Sept. 27, Judge Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land.

The question at issue was of course painful for anyone. But Judge Kavanaugh exhibited a lack of commitment to judicious inquiry. Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators. … Signed… MYANNA DELLINGER

Associate Professor of Law,

University of South Dakota School of Law SEAN M. KAMMER

Professor of Law,

University of South Dakota Read that here. Heavens… instead of being open to the organized and exceedingly partisan character assassination against him, these USD professors find him disqualified for the Supreme Court because he was, at times, “discourteous to senators?” Really? Can someone point out to me when USD started teaching “853 LAW – Senatorial Courtesy?” And is that a required course, or an elective just for those who wish to go on to the Supreme Court? The letter that these lefty professors signed on to was as laughable as it is nakedly partisan. Your tax dollars at work.

