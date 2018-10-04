Anti-hunting USD Law Prof & Anti-gun Law Prof Joining forces to protest Kavanaugh

Remember the USD Law Professor who wants a worldwide ban on trophy hunting and called it a shadowy subculture? Well, she’s back trumpeting her extreme form of liberalism.
And it’s not just her. Another example of USD Law School’s lefty liberals, Sean Kammer, who doesn’t think owning guns is safe, and spews forth tweets such as this…
Not hard to tie #Trump to white ethno-nationalism. His candidacy is manifestation of it, his campaign now headed by one of its leaders.
..is also back. And they’re joining forces to sully the University of South Dakota’s name by signing on to a letter which claims that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is somehow unfit for the bench because he fought back against those who have sought to turn “advice and consent” into a circus of character assassination based on someone’s questionable memories for what might have happened in high school 40 years ago.
It reads in part:
We regret that we feel compelled to write to you, our Senators, to provide our views that at the Senate hearings on Sept. 27, Judge Brett Kavanaugh displayed a lack of judicial temperament that would be disqualifying for any court, and certainly for elevation to the highest court of this land.
The question at issue was of course painful for anyone. But Judge Kavanaugh exhibited a lack of commitment to judicious inquiry. Instead of being open to the necessary search for accuracy, Judge Kavanaugh was repeatedly aggressive with questioners. Even in his prepared remarks, Judge Kavanaugh described the hearing as partisan, referring to it as “a calculated and orchestrated political hit,” rather than acknowledging the need for the Senate, faced with new information, to try to understand what had transpired. Instead of trying to sort out with reason and care the allegations that were raised, Judge Kavanaugh responded in an intemperate, inflammatory and partial manner, as he interrupted and, at times, was discourteous to senators.
Signed…
MYANNA DELLINGER
Associate Professor of Law,
University of South Dakota School of Law
SEAN M. KAMMER
Professor of Law,
University of South Dakota
Heavens… instead of being open to the organized and exceedingly partisan character assassination against him, these USD professors find him disqualified for the Supreme Court because he was, at times, “discourteous to senators?”
Really? Can someone point out to me when USD started teaching “853 LAW – Senatorial Courtesy?” And is that a required course, or an elective just for those who wish to go on to the Supreme Court?
The letter that these lefty professors signed on to was as laughable as it is nakedly partisan.
Your tax dollars at work.
The letter calls that senate hearing a “judicial inquiry “. Somebody needs to send these “professors” back to school and work. Only if you’ve NEVER seen a judicial inquiry, would you confus that clown show with a real judicial proceeding
Lee,
Let me get this right.
A bunch of law professors call a Senate Confirmation Hearing a “judicial inquiry” which would mean there would be due process and a minimum standard of evidence supporting the accusation.
Democratic Senators say it is not a “judicial hearing” but a job interview where Kavanaugh is not entitled to ANY due process protections.
The anti-Kavanaugh people sure can’t seem to find a story and stick with it. I guess they throw up all mud and hope it sticks.
I hope it sticks too. On the intellectually dishonest people throwing the mud.
On a sidenote, the USD Law School has some very serious issues to resolve/solve in order to survive. If the management of the law school hasn’t made it clear to the staff survival depends on 100% of the team rowing in the same direction AND everything they do has to further the cause of keeping the Law School open or they risk the entire institution, they need to do it now and use these idiots as examples either via a disciplinary action or dismissal.
And, law professors who refer to a Senate Confirmation Hearing as a “judicial inquiry” might have demonstrated how ignorant they are and better doing something else like yelling at members of Congress in restaurants.
These two will cry tears of joy & dance all night if we elect Billie Sutton.
We certainly don’t want to see THAT happen! Go out and vote for Kristi!
Didn’t see Kammer’s name on the list the first time around. I certainly wasn’t shocked to see Dellinger’s name, especially after knowing where she studied and her history here. Does she teach students corroborating evidence is not required? USD better get on answering questions presented.
I for one would be upset if I or a family member was falsely accused of a crime that wasn’t committed.
Left side bell curve distribution placeholders.
And she is clearly a bigot
Haven’t seen you post in a while. Good to have you back, Pondering!
Noting the regulars are the only hacks commenting this close to The Blue Wave, we think this blog is on life support. – The Vermillion Victory
Tax dollars at work—my god…I looked up what we are paying USD law professors…WTF!!
They make more than most attorneys
Prof. Sean Kammer $202,810.41
Assoc Prof Myanna Dellinger $191, 680.23
This is a law school; of course you are going to have holier-than-thou, arrogant jerks who think they are soooooo much smarter than the rest of the populace. It was the same when I went to the law school at USD 20 years ago; there were a few professors who were humble and didn’t think they were they were smartest people in the world, but most of them did. I got my degree from there and never looked back. I throw away everything I get from USD asking for money. Thank goodness if it would go to support twits like these two nuts.
Goodness….the most conservative law professors are getting paid even more!
Patrick Garry = $262,003.65
Tom Simmons = $211,403.55
These two “professors” claiming to instruct future attorneys? What a joke! Kavanagh is accused and strongly defends his honor, and this is supposed to mean he lacks judicial temperament? Two obviously partisan people whose only goal is to make sure Kavanagh doesn’t get on the court. I’m sure they didn’t mind a bit when the anti-Constitutionalists, Sotomayor and Kagan, got on. Of course not, because these two apparently don’t care about the Constitution. What courses do these two “teach”? I hope for the sake of those paying good money for their classes that it isn’t Con law. Fire these two people now! If you give money to USD, stop now; you are wasting your money to promote hatred of America and the implementation of Socialism.
It’s probably just me, but I think Judge Kavanaugh could have easily avoided the whole mess by just owning up to the fact that he, like a lot of us, drank a fair few beers back in the day – apologize for anything he may have drunkenly done, and show us all that he grew up and left his childish ways behind – rather than double-down on the BS that he was a tea-totalling virgin until his wedding night. That right there is the question of character in my mind. Take responsibility, show you’ve learned, and stand on your adult character. Lying about drinking a few (thousand) beers 40 years ago is plenty enough for me to question his overall judgement.
I don’t agree with his politics or most of his judicial opinions, but I’d find no reason not to confirm him had he simply taken personal responsibility and shown integrity through the whole process rather than spazzing out like a drunken teenager in front of a national audience.
He could not have avoided the whole mess because of the Democrats worship of the god of abortion. They want another anti-Constitutionalist in the vein of Sotomayor or Kagan on the court, not someone who actually looks to the Constitution to rule on cases.
The Democrats have no honor or standing in this matter, and Judge Kavanagh should be on the bench, despite your oh-so-wise analysis of the situation.
No standing? Explain?
If we thought our country was divided before this wait till Kavanagh is approved. The FBI was politically limited as far as their investigation. Another case of Party over people and country. The division in our country could get far worse.
Judicial temperament matters. Judges are supposed to present the epitome of decorum and civility, as well as professional courtesy, at all times. Yes, professionalism is taught in law school. Professional ethics is also taught, and tested, and required just to become an attorney, not to mention a judge. Regardless of politics, Judge Kavanaugh’s emotional, combative display is wholly inappropriate for any attorney whether in a court room or before a government panel. Clarence Thomas was accused of far worse and still maintained his decorum during his hearings. Things aren’t always “politics”. I think these hearing are all just theatrics and a “going through the motions” and that Kavanaugh’s confirmation is fait accompli. However, his demeanor should be disqualifying. It is far more concerning than any thing else surrounding the matter.
P.S. Just because only two professors from USD signed, doesn’t mean many more wouldn’t have if given the opportunity, or disagree with the letter.
Can them. Most of the professors have never even practiced law. Over paid idiots.