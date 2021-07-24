Looks like the anti-incumbent forces may have talked someone into running against Dusty Johnson, and they should soon be schooled how a good campaign is run, as Dusty is one of the toughest campaigners in the state.
First guess is Taffy Howard, especially since she was speaking at an event recently, but we’ll see.
Stay tuned.
One thought on “Anti-incumbent group claiming primary opponent coming in Congress”
Dusty Johnson encouraged my family to get vaccinated with a mailer.
He actually spent money on it.
And I haven’t seen him lobbying congress or SD to distribute vitamins to our residents.
Why not?
What kind of monster recommends children get vaccinated, but doesn’t campaign for basic health factors?
https://www.cdc.gov/nutrition/micronutrient-malnutrition/about-micronutrients/why-it-matters.html
Lastly, as every. single. one. of your elected representatives what they are doing about election reform.
DEMAND ANSWERS.