In case you haven’t seen the commercial opposing Initiated Measure 27 that’s currently running on TV, I just had it sent over to me for your viewing pleasure:
In case you haven’t seen the commercial opposing Initiated Measure 27 that’s currently running on TV, I just had it sent over to me for your viewing pleasure:
17 thoughts on “Anti-Initiated Measure 27 TV Spot is out to oppose legalization of marijuana”
It’s madness I tell ya, madness!
Most of the people opposed to marijuana are opposed to government limiting freedom. They talk out of both sides of their mouths.
If pot is legalized, invest in trailer parks to rent to folks who blew off high school and college classes and had a gummy bear instead. Ask yourself if you want your mechanic high, when he or she runs the diagnostics and makes your repairs. Your surgical nurse? well sure, why not? Its legal!
What’s stopping them now? Why aren’t people just sloppy drunk all the time since booze is legal?
Don’t come at me like that when I come at you like this.
Powerful ad. Sadly, it comes down to a simple question: do we care more about the future of our children, or individual freedoms to take mind-altering drugs?
Freedoms. That’s what Noem has told me is more important than anything.
“open season on our children”?
Thank God alcohol is already legal. I can’t imagine the lengths they would go to stop us from drinking beer.
Since when is becoming an addict “freedom”?
Since when is paying the government to eliminate choices conservative platform logic? We have to except there is a cost for all of this control you want to place on society. Whether it is medical choices, drug choices, whatever, it costs us as taxpayers to limit the choices. It isn’t worth it to most people, we see this is not causing harm in 38/50 states, its time we accept that people can do things, even if it is dangerous. This autocratic style of government will die with the boomers.
Talk to people in CO, for example, as for “not causing harm”. 66% of their local jurisdictions have banned marijuana for good reason. And as the mayor of Colorado Springs says for each $1 of tax there is over $4 of costs to the state, social, law enforcement costs, unemployable users. And black market has increased with MORE cartels coming there, etc.
The mayor of Rapid City claimed the same thing but provided no source. Do you have one?
If any of this were true Colorado would have long ago re-criminalized it.
Legalize weed and Hobo Days becomes Hobo State.
Keep it on topic, please.
You people are so naïve. Literally no one who wants to smoke weed isn’t already smoking weed. All this measure does is bring behavior *that is already occurring* into the light of day — where it can be taxed and regulated. The commerce is gonna happen one way or another.
How can any rational Republican believe that the war on drugs has worked?
But, but, but… it’s open season on the children.