Expanding on the press release from the group opposing the pot legalization measure, Protecting South Dakota Kids, I wanted to dig into their campaign finance report.. which is an interesting collection of odd bedfellows in South Dakota politics.
While on one side of the equation, with the Fred Deutsch led effort, you have donations from Tonchi Weaver and Citizens for Liberty, but on the other, you have donations from Al Kurtenbach and Daugaard for South Dakota. Which seems to say that despite differences within the various factions of the South Dakota GOP, on occasion disparate groups of Republicans can come together and agree on something. In this instance, that legalization of marijuana isn’t the way to go.
Read the report for yourself below.
Protecting SDKids PAC Filing by Pat Powers on Scribd
4 thoughts on “Anti-legalization group opposing Initiated Measure 27 Pre-General Filing: $42k raised, $351k spent, $75k cash on hand from interesting bedfellows.”
I attended a meeting recently – respectfully – with Sheriff-elect West and Sheriff Dean.
I parsed the entirety of the materials that were distributed before hand and provided some thoughtful responses point-by-point for anyone wanting to see the most recent information available on the cannabis issue:
https://plainstribune.com/cc4l/im27
IM27 looks very similar to the CC4L initiative proposal, but it is not as good in my opinion, and may have been injected into the politoco as a true poison pill (if it doesn’t pass, watch the prohibitionists point their jagged fingers shouting “See! SD doesn’t want your evil marijuana! SD needs more whiskey and fentanyl and opioids and speed .. I mean adderall!)
My operating hypothesis: If IM27 passes, someone in the prohibitionist movement will have really screwed-up, and it will be one of the biggest down-low upsets in political history.
Sincerely,
John Dale
Cannabis Consumers for Liberty
Spearfish, SD 57783
I wonder if these donors also contribute to those in need via their places of worship, organizations, etc. Some like to put money on “morals”…when it’s convenient for them.
Did you bother to look at the list? I think you can answer your own question.
Yes I looked at it and my experience with the morality police is they’re big on publicity and do nothing behind the scenes.