Anti-Mask, Anti-Vaccination advocate & Gubernatorial Candidate Lora Hubbel reporting on facebook that she’s sick and short of breath.

Uh oh.

If you recall from earlier this year, when former and current gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel was equating mask wearing with satanic rituals and was a “freedom speaker” at the 9/18 anti-vaxxer rally, I’m wondering is there’s any second guessing going on about now.

If a person is sick with symptoms that involve respiratory distress, if it were me, I would go see a physician. Or at least go to Walgreens and get a $24 COVID test and figure out what you’re sick with, before anything turns serious.

And that does not include quackish facebook cures such as sheep dewormer, as some have done.