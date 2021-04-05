Anti-Thune facebook goofballs sending forth another possible primary opponent

In addition to people chirping up that they’re interested in running such as former Congressional Candidate Bruce Whalen, or former D35 Indy candidate Brian Gentry who was smoked by Jessica Castleberry last fall, another US Senate wannabe is floating to the top name in the facebook group of many memes and conspiracy theories, “Primary John Thune in 2022”:



“So when I later learned of a breach of the Capitol building, I had to wonder if what I had experienced was anywhere near to what was reported in the mainstream, and it didn’t take me very long at all to conclude that it was all a sham. I believe that John Thune, Mike Rounds, and Dusty Johnson all know the reality of the January 6 episode, how the breach erupted at the very instant that the gentleman from AZ was about to submit evidence of election fraud before the assembly.“

So.. the breach of the capitol was a sham, and Thune, Rounds and Dusty Johnson were aware of it?

Ugh. Why do I have the feeling it could be a long and Q-Anon flavored election season?

Update..

Mr. Mowry also has this hurdle to overcome, according to the Secretary of State:

It’s kind of hard to say you’re going to run in the Republican primary… when you aren’t actually a member of the Republican Party.

Which means he’ll have to become a Republican to actually run as a Republican.

This should be interesting.